Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Update

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,435,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,640. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

