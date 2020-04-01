KARMA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,253.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $678,149.60 and $1,253.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

