KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.07 ($7.84).

Shares of KAZ traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 322.80 ($4.25). 1,562,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

