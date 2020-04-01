Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,989 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Centerstate Bank worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 144,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.