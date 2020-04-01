KickToken Hits Market Capitalization of $290,427.70 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. KickToken has a total market cap of $290,427.70 and $62,450.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.94 or 0.04522690 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,171,494,166,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,844,799,670 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, KuCoin, Mercatox, TOKOK, YoBit, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Exmo, Coinsbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Dcoin, Bilaxy, BitMart, COSS, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.