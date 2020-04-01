Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 657,608 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Kinross Gold worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

