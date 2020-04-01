Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 32.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

KIRK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,140. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 405,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

