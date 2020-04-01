Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

