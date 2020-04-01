Kuai Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.23 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 676.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.02574438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194397 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

