Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,438,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,051,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a PE ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.