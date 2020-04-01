Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.20 ($6.05) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €8.09 ($9.41).

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.85 ($6.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a market capitalization of $191.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a fifty-two week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.62.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

