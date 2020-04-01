LHT One Day Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a total market capitalization of $458,610.20 and approximately $118.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

