Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s (LBRDK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

LBRDK traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. 677,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,154. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

