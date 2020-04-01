LikeCoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $3,373.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.04427785 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036854 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003420 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,469,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,647,863 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

