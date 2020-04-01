LINA Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LINA has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $177,793.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

