LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0051 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $34,605.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,742,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,354,380 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

