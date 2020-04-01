LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,758,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LKQ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,827. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

