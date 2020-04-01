Lunes Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $4,892.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 677.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.02575229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

