Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 23,308 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $67,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.07.

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.56 on Wednesday, reaching $275.04. 100,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average of $308.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

