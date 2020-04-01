Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 82,257 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.50 on Wednesday, reaching $305.74. 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.97. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

