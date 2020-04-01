Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of Olin worth $65,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $9,978,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 79,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 938,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

