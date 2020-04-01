Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $248.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $248,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,916. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.