Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71.38 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,771 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.72% of Atkore International Group worth $71,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 10,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.