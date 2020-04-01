Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a news impact score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Macy’s’ analysis:

M has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of M traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 1,660,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,966,700. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

