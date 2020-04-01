Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of Mantech International worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.