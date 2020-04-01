Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $179,810.86 and approximately $41,405.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

