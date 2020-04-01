MASTERNET Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $3,543.76 and $195.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

