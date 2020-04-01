Maverick Chain Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $173,002.24 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 677.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.02575229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

