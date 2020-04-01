Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches Market Cap of $389,441.75

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $389,441.75 and $53.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000533 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.