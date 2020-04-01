Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.27.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 8,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. State Street Corp grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.