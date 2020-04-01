MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. 1,203,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

