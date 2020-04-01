McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of McKesson worth $230,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $272,827,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays reduced their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.55.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 702,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,326. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

