Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,547. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

