MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $486,638.29

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $486,638.29 and $68,757.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02537159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00192628 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

