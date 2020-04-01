Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CASH traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 258,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,240. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $785.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

