Metronome (MET) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Metronome has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $22,899.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $32.15. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,864,338 coins and its circulating supply is 10,340,089 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.