Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Microsoft worth $10,184,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,291,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199,400. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

