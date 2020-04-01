MINDOL Price Up 55.4% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, MINDOL has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00051424 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $580.05 million and approximately $822,173.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00991881 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.