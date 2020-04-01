Mithril (MITH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb and BitForex. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005634 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LBank, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

