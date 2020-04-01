MKM Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 176,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,192. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

