Moin (MOIN) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Moin has a market capitalization of $40,269.58 and approximately $166.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002241 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,079,690 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

