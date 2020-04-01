More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Reaches $25,191.48

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. More Coin has a market cap of $25,191.48 and approximately $115.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 678.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.02576988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

