Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

