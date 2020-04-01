Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.33 ($3.24).

GLEN stock traded down GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.16 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 41,424,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

