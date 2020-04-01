Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,902. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $445.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

