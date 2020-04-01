Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mosaic Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CVE M traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.60. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The company has a market cap of $29.95 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Mosaic Capital has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

