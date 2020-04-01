MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MRC Global worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

MRC Global stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

