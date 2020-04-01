Multi-collateral DAI Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00015854 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $83.35 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.04775317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010547 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 82,961,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,739,681 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

