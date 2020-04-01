Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,509,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,251. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

