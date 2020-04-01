Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mylan worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mylan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Mylan by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

MYL stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.